MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON's Fictional Novel, Rock Star Hitman, Now Available As Audiobook

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson's first fiction novel, Rock Star Hitman, is now available in audiobook form via iTunes, Amazon, and Audible. All formats can be ordered here.

The Sledge Chronicles: Rock Star Hitman is the first chapter in the action-packed saga of Sledge; an up and coming musician who uncovers a startling quid pro quo: in exchange for achieving his dreams of rock stardom, he must enlist as a ruthless killer for a clandestine agency. Filled with twists, turns, screams, and even laughs, Rock Star Hitman is the cult thriller you've been dying for. The novel is a fun, raunchy, and twisted fictional autobiography written by Grammy Award winning Megadeth bassist David Ellefson along with co-writer Drew Fortier; it's a self aware bloody good time with no filter akin to Evil Dead II meets The Dirt.

Ellefson states, “I've always wanted to write fiction and The Sledge Chronicles provided the perfect runway to launch the first of a series of books. I figured I may as well start close to home with a rock n' roll figure as the lead character and expand the global exploits from there.”

David’s canon of published literary work includes four non-fiction titles with his two memoirs More Life With Deth (Jawbone Press 2019) & My Life With Deth (Howard/Simon & Schuster 2014), a self-published lyric & poem offering Unsung: Words & Images (Blurb 2012) and his debut how-to book Making Music Your Business….A Guide For Young Musicians (Hal Leonard 1997).

The novel was released through The Ellefson Book Co. imprint and was co-written with musician, filmmaker, actor Drew Fortier; known for his work with Bang Tango, Chuck Mosley (Faith No More), and Zen From Mars. Fortier also released his autobiography Dark, Depressing, And Hilarious in 2018.

Ellefson and Fortier are no strangers to collaboration; on top of their forthcoming novel, they also have an independent, found footage horror film due out in 2021 titled Dwellers, which was written by, directed by, and starring Fortier, with Ellefson producing via his Ellefson Films imprint. The film has been garnering early praise along with official selections at multiple 2021 film festivals. Dwellers will have its debut screening at the Mad Monster Horror Convention in Concord, NC February 20th at 7pm. The event runs Feb 19-21 and Ellefson along with Fortier will be in attendance all weekend.

The film's plot is as follows: While shooting a documentary on the suspicious disappearances within the homeless community, a filmmaker and his crew go missing while uncovering a terrifying and vicious secret below the city's surface. Check out a Dwellers teaser: