MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Shares Exclusive Two-Page Preview Of Upcoming Fiction Novel, Rock Star Hitman

Megadeth bassist, David Ellefson, has shared an exclusive sample from his upcoming fiction thriller novel, Rock Star Hitman, co-written with Drew Fortier. The book, available Friday, December 18, is available for pre-order here. The two-page preview can be found here.

The Ellefson Book Co. will publish Rock Star Hitman, co-authored by Ellefson and guitarist Drew Fortier (Zen From Mars, Bang Tango, Chuck Mosley).

The description reads: The Sledge Chronicles: Rock Star Hitman is the first chapter in the action-packed saga of Sledge; an up and coming musician who uncovers a startling quid pro quo: in exchange for achieving his dreams of Rock stardom, he must enlist as a ruthless killer for a clandestine agency. Filled with twists, turns, screams, and even laughs, Rock Star Hitman is the cult thriller you've been dying for.

Ellefson states, “I've been on a quest to create an original thriller fiction book for some time now, and I’m beyond thrilled to announce it with Rock Star Hitman. I wanted there to be familiarity to my fans in an almost autobiographical way, but with characters and storyline which are clearly fictional. I think metal and horror/thriller fans are going to like it!”

Adds Fortier, “David and I clicked really well when creating this story, because we’ve both lived the rock n roll tale ourselves. That’s why Rock Star Hitman starts out like an autobiography from almost any musician, but then takes a sudden and unexpected turn into a world of suspense, dark humor, and bloody brutal situations. As a horror/thriller fan myself we could almost write ourselves into our own story line. Plus, I think most everyone will relate to the daunting tales of selling one’s soul for a rock n roll aspiration… a story that in and of itself is close to me as well.”

David’s canon of published literary work includes four non-fiction titles with his two memoirs More Life With Deth (Jawbone Press 2019) and My Life With Deth (Howard/Simon & Schuster 2014), a self-published lyric and poem offering Unsung: Words & Images (Blurb 2012) and his debut how-to book Making Music Your Business….A Guide For Young Musicians (Hal Leonard 1997).

Ellefson and Fortier are no strangers to collaboration; on top of their forthcoming novel, they also have an independent, found-footage horror film due out in 2021. Titled Dwellers, the movie was written by, directed by, and stars Fortier, with Ellefson producing alongside Thom Hazaert via their Ellefson Films imprint.