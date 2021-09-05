MEGADETH - Behind The Scenes Video From Rehearsals For The Metal Tour Of The Year

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has shared the following video, which provides an initial look at rehearsals for the recently launched Metal Tour Of The Year.

Kiko states, "This time I'm here in Nashville with the band. We are preparing for the tour by rehearsing with the whole team. Come with me and I'll show you my equipment and the team we work with."

Megadeth's current lineup includes: vocalist / guitarist Dave Mustaine, guitarist Kiko Loureiro, bassist James LoMenzo, and drummer Dirk Verbeuren.

The Metal Tour Of The Year, featuring Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, and Hatebreed, began on August 20th in Austin, Texas. Remaining dates are as listed:

September

5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

9 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival

12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

October

1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron