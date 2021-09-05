MEGADETH - Behind The Scenes Video From Rehearsals For The Metal Tour Of The Year
September 5, 2021, an hour ago
Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has shared the following video, which provides an initial look at rehearsals for the recently launched Metal Tour Of The Year.
Kiko states, "This time I'm here in Nashville with the band. We are preparing for the tour by rehearsing with the whole team. Come with me and I'll show you my equipment and the team we work with."
Megadeth's current lineup includes: vocalist / guitarist Dave Mustaine, guitarist Kiko Loureiro, bassist James LoMenzo, and drummer Dirk Verbeuren.
The Metal Tour Of The Year, featuring Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, and Hatebreed, began on August 20th in Austin, Texas. Remaining dates are as listed:
September
5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
9 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival
12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
October
1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron