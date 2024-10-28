MEGADETH - Bloodstock's "Megadeth Week" Continues With "Conquer Or Die" Pro-Shot Live Video

Bloodstock Festival recently announced "Megadeth Week" with the following message:

"Metal fans, get ready for a treat! We’re showcasing THREE killer live tracks from Megadeth's unforgettable headlining show at Bloodstock Open Air 2023! From October 21st through 27th, don’t miss these legendary performances."

Having previously released the live videos for "Sweating Bullets" and "Symphony Of Destruction", Bloodstock continues "Megadeth Week" with professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "Conquer Or Die".

A message states: "Prepare for an all-out thrash assault as Megadeth storms the stage at Bloodstock Open Air 2023! On August 13th, these metal titans delivered a monumental headlining performance that fans had been eagerly awaiting for years. This video features their powerful live rendition of "Conquer or Die," showcasing the band’s mastery of heavy riffs and instrumental precision."

"As one of the most requested headliners in Bloodstock's recent history, Megadeth brought their A-game, thrilling the crowd with an intense, high-energy set. Led by the legendary Dave Mustaine, the band crushed through fan-favorite tracks, creating a relentless atmosphere that will go down as one of the festival's standout performances. From Mustaine's intricate guitar work to the thunderous rhythm section, Megadeth proved why they remain thrash metal icons."

Watch the band perform "Sweating Bullets" and "Symphony Of Destruction" below: