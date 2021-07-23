MEGADETH Drummer DIRK VERBEUREN, Former KATATONIA / BLOODBATH Guitarist PER ERIKSSON Join Forces In Metal Against Coronavirus Project; Lyric Video

Death metal band Inert join forces with Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth, Cadaver, Blood From My Soul) and Per Eriksson (ex-Katatonia, ex-Bloodbath) in a single to raise funds towards the fight against COVID-19 within the project Metal Against Coronavirus.

Moreover, the song was mixed by producer David Castillo (Opeth, Katatonia, Bloodbath, Leprous), and mastered at Fascination Street Studios by Tony Lindberg. Guitars reamped by Phil Pluskota at Sonic Assault Studios.

A lyric video created by Ingo Spörl can be seen below. All funds raised will go towards the fight against COVID-19. The song can be purchased for 1$ here.