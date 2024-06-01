MEGADETH Drummer DIRK VERBEUREN Hears PARAMORE For The First Time Without Drum Tracks; Teaches Himself To Play "Misery Business" (Video)

Drumeo: "One year ago, Dirk Verbeuren of Megadeth heard 'Mr. Brightside' for the first time. But that wasn't the only song Dirk had never heard. Dirk is back once more where he listens and performs 'Misery Business' by Paramore for the very first time. What is he listening for? How does he immediately craft an appropriate drum part after only one listen? Tune in and find out!"

Previously, Verbeuren took the challenge of hearing The Killers song, "Mr. Brightside", for the first time - without drums - and teaching himself how to play the song. Check out the video below.

Drumeo; "Dirk's incredible drumming skills effortlessly transform 'Mr. Brightside' into his own unique masterpiece, showcasing the value of learning songs quickly for session work. He also highlights the importance of having techniques and tricks for memorization and sight-reading, allowing him to effortlessly master the song with ease."