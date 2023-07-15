MEGADETH Drummer DIRK VERBEUREN Hears THE KILLERS For The First Time Without Drum Tracks; Teaches Himself To Play "Mr. Brightside" (Video)

Drumeo has released a new clip featuring Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren hearing The Killers song, "Mr. Brightside"

Drumeo: "Dirk Verbeuren from Megadeth has a diverse musical background, primarily playing rock and metal but also listening to jazz, fusion, pop, hip-hop, and electronic music. He quickly grasped the song structure and applied his method of counting and naming parts to deliver an amazing performance. You'd be amazed at the details he caught on his first play-through.

Dirk's incredible drumming skills effortlessly transform 'Mr. Brightside' into his own unique masterpiece, showcasing the value of learning songs quickly for session work. He also highlights the importance of having techniques and tricks for memorization and sight-reading, allowing him to effortlessly master the song with ease."

On Thursday, September 21, Caesars Windsor in Windsor, Ontario (Canada) welcomes thrash metal band Megadeth, along with special guest Biohazard, to The Colosseum stage.

From 10 AM on Thursday, July 13 until 10 AM on Friday, July 14, use presale code FBDETH23 to get your tickets before they go on sale to the public. Tickets will be available here.

Megadeth's upcoming North American dates are listed below:

September

6 - Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM

9 - Virginia International Raceway - Alton, VA

15 - Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course - Grantville, PA

16 - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino - Ledyard, CT

17 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ

21 - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor - Windsor, ON

22 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

23 - Plymouth Motor Speedway - Plymouth, IN

October

6 - Aftershock - Sacramento, CA

