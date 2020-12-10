MEGADETH Drummer DIRK VERBEUREN's BENT SEA Release New Track “Anger Mgmt” Feat. ROTTEN SOUND, NASUM Members; Audio
Bent Sea, the grindcore formation lead by Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren, have released the new song, “Anger Mgmt”.
Says Dirk: "'Anger Mgmt' features the amazing talent of Rotten Sound frontman Keijo Niinimaa on vocals and Nasum bassist Jesper Liveröd alongside yours truly for a relentless 60 second facemelter."
Stream/download the track and support the band on here. Listen below.