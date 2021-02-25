MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE Issues New Album Update - "I Can't Wait To Tell You What Cover Song We Chose For This Record"; Audio

Dave Mustaine offered an update on the forthcoming Megadeth album during a recent episode of his Gimme Radio program, The Dave Mustaine Show, which airs on Gimme Metal every Thursday at 12 PM, PT / 3 PM, ET.

In regards to the band's follow-up to 2016's Dystopia album Mustaine reveals (hear audio beow): "Lyrics, all done. Singing, almost all done. Guitar solos, in the process. And all the other little things that go on the record... the ear candy, the background vocals, the keyboards and percussion stuff is also going down as we speak. Getting solos sent from Finland by Kiko (Loureiro), which is a really cool thing. And I just got a really cool lyric from David Ellefson sent over. Now it's my job to finish writing his lyric and make it into a song. And then that is going to be the last lyric on the record. So.... pretty stoked. And I can't wait to tell you what cover song we chose for this record. I'll tell you soon. I think you'll get it. I've been giving you guys hints for a while. But I haven't really let anybody know."

During a January 9 session of the Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp Masterclass, Mustaine leaked the following information about his band's forthcoming album: "The tentative album title we have right now is called The Sick, The Dying And The Dead. We may change that, because there's some other titles, and I usually change the titles four or five times before I settle on anything."

Stay tuned for updates.

Gibson has officially announced a new partnership with Dave Mustaine, who joins Gibson as a Brand Ambassador. The new Dave Mustaine Collection will span acoustic and electric guitars across Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer.

Dave will join the Gibson Artist Alliance - a forum which includes legendary musicians, innovative movers and shakers, and new talent - to share in thought leadership, research & development, mentorship of the next generation of players, as well as philanthropic endeavors. In addition to the Dave Mustaine Collection, Dave will be featured in original content and special projects across Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer.

“One of first albums I ever bought was KISS Alive. On the back of that LP was the Gibson logo, followed by ‘KISS uses Gibson Guitars because they want the best’. Period,” says Dave Mustaine. “Years later, I’m still that same fan, but now I’ve been playing, touring, writing, and performing around the world myself, and I can say that I could not agree more with that statement. As I was looking for a change in my guitars, I met with Cesar and got his perspective on the vision and direction Gibson is taking. I saw passion, respect for the instruments, a focus on quality and a company that is led by guitar players. I feel I am finally at home with Gibson and I am proud of what we’re building together. I can’t wait for the world to get their hands on the new Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer Dave Mustaine Collection guitars. This is a dream come true for me, don’t #@!# wake me up.”

“It’s an honor to welcome icon, pioneer and visionary musician Dave Mustaine to the Gibson family as our brand ambassador”, said Cesar Gueikian of Gibson Brands. “Dave is one of the most influential metal icons and riff lords of all time, having paved the way for multiple generations of players to carry the flag for hard rock and heavy metal, from riff writers to shredders and everyone in between. Working with Dave is especially gratifying because he is a guitar nerd like me, who gets involved in every aspect of the development of the concepts and ideas we have been designing with him at the Gibson Lab. When I was as kid learning how to play guitar, I aspired to play Dave’s riffs and I was one of the fortunate fans who attended their Youthanasia Tour concert at Estadio Obras Sanitarias in 1994, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the ‘Aguante Megadeth’ chant was born over the song Symphony of Destruction. That was an epic night that I will never forget. I look forward to bringing this partnership to life and unveiling the first stages of the Dave Mustaine Collection to the world.”

See a sampling of prototypes for the new Dave Mustaine Collection below:

Above: the Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP in Metallic Silver

Above: the Kramer Dave Mustaine Flying V Vanguard in Natural

Above: the Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V 30th Anniversary ‘Rust in Peace’ Edition

Above: the Gibson Acoustic Dave Mustaine CF-100 Blood Burst