MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE - "My Story As A Metal Frontman" (Video)

August 6, 2023, an hour ago

Finland's Chaoszine interviewed Megadeth frontman / founder Dave Mutsaine about his journey as a metal vocalist. Watch the video below:

Marty Friedman joined Megadeth onstage at their performance at Wacken Open Air earlier today. The former Megadeth guitarist took part in four songs – “Trust”, “Tornado Of Souls”, “Symphony Of Destruction”, and “Holy Wars…The Punishment Due”.

Friedman first reunited with his former band earlier this year in Tokyo, Japan at the Nippon Budokan arena.

 



