MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE On New Album - "We Should Be Turning This In Any Day Now"
August 1, 2021, an hour ago
In another Cameo video found below, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine commented on the band's forthcoming album, which he recently revealed is called The Sick, The Dying And The Dead.
Responding to a fan named Kevin, Mustaine said "The record is almost done, if you can believe that. I'm just listening to the last little bits right now. Kiko's (Loureiro / guitar stuff is all done. We should be turning this in any day now. We've been turning in individual songs, and right now it's down to just approving the last couple of songs. So, keep your fingers crossed and hold your breath. It won't be long till there's a new Megadeth record."
Megadeth's Tour Of The Year with Lamb Of God, Trivium And In Flames will now kick off on August 20 in Austin, TX and hit a further 26 cities before wrapping in Quebec City, QC on October 2. Full tour itinerary below.
All previously purchased tickets for any of the rescheduled dates listed below will be valid for the new date. For any cancelled dates, refunds will automatically be processed at your point of purchase.
Tour dates:
August
20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
22 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
24 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
31 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
September
1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
9 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival *
12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
October
1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
* Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.