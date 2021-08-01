MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE On New Album - "We Should Be Turning This In Any Day Now"

In another Cameo video found below, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine commented on the band's forthcoming album, which he recently revealed is called The Sick, The Dying And The Dead.



Responding to a fan named Kevin, Mustaine said "The record is almost done, if you can believe that. I'm just listening to the last little bits right now. Kiko's (Loureiro / guitar stuff is all done. We should be turning this in any day now. We've been turning in individual songs, and right now it's down to just approving the last couple of songs. So, keep your fingers crossed and hold your breath. It won't be long till there's a new Megadeth record."

Megadeth's Tour Of The Year with Lamb Of God, Trivium And In Flames will now kick off on August 20 in Austin, TX and hit a further 26 cities before wrapping in Quebec City, QC on October 2. Full tour itinerary below.

All previously purchased tickets for any of the rescheduled dates listed below will be valid for the new date. For any cancelled dates, refunds will automatically be processed at your point of purchase.

Tour dates:

August

20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

22 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

24 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

31 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

September

1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

9 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival *

12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

October

1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

* Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.