MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE Pays Tribute To ALEXI LAIHO - "Rest In Peace, My Friend; You Are Sadly Missed By So Many People"

During the January 7th edition of The Dave Mustaine Show on Gimme Radio, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine paid tribute to Children Of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho, who passed away at the end of December 2020 due to ongoing health issues. Listen to Mustaine's tribute below.

Firewind guitarist Gus G., who also played with Ozzy Osbourne, recently posted a tribute to Laiho. During an eight-minute video, the Greek guitarist lamented: "It was a shock for me to read the news (of Alexi's passing). I knew Alexi. I wouldn't say that we were close friends or anything, but we were definitely acquaintances through the years. We did a photo shoot together. We hung out a bunch of times at the NAMM shows or the Frankfurt (Musik)messe."

"It's really sad that he passed," Gus continued. "He was a very important figure in the metal world — a very influential guitar player of his generation. So I think he will be missed by many people, by many fans. I mean, he has left us a great musical legacy, and that will, of course, live on."

"It was very sad for me to hear about Alexi's passing, not only because he will be missed by, of course, his loved ones and his family, and he was so young. The guy was so young — I mean, he was only one year older than me, so we were the same generation. So it's a little bit of a shock when you hear somebody your age leaving this world."

"I think he had a lot more to give still — musically, he had a lot more stuff he could have given us," Gus added. "And I just kind of felt like at some point, our paths crossed there for a moment. At that time, (when I initially met him) 15 or 17 years ago, I felt we were kind of part of this European new movement of metal guitar players, so I kind of connected with him on that level."

"Anyways, he was a great guy. He always treated me nice. He was always very cool. So, rest in peace, Alexi. And my condolences to his family, to his friends, to his loved ones. I'm grateful for the times that we got to hang out, and thank you for the music that you've given to the world."