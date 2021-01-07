MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Discusses The Lydian Mode In Video Tutorial

Megadeth guitarist, Kiko Loureiro, has filmed an instructional video discussing The Lydian Mode. What is The Lydian Mode you may ask? According to Wikipedia, The Lydian Mode is a seven-tone musical scale formed from a rising pattern of pitches comprising three whole tones, a semitone, two more whole tones, and a final semitone.

Because of the importance of the major scale in modern music, the Lydian mode is often described as the scale that begins on the fourth scale degree of the major scale, or alternatively, as the major scale with the fourth scale degree raised half a step. This sequence of pitches roughly describes the scale underlying the fifth of the eight Gregorian (church) modes, known as Mode V or the authentic mode on F, theoretically using B♮ but in practice more commonly featuring B♭ (Powers 2001). The use of the B♭ as opposed to B♮ would have made such piece in the modern day F major scale.

In the video below, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro can be seen performing a playthrough of his song, "Black Ice":

"Black Ice" appears on Kiko Loureiro's 2020 solo album, Open Source. Order your copy here, and find a full audio stream below.

Tracklisting:

"Overflow

"EDM (e-Dependent Mind)"

"Imminent Threat"

"Liquid Times"

"Sertão"

"Vital Signs"

"Dreamlike"

"Black Ice"

"In Motion"

"Running With The Bulls"

"Du Monde"

Album stream: