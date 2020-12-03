MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Offers Lesson On Downpicking; Video

Megadeth guitarist, Kiko Loureiro, has released a new video lesson on how to master downpicking, build speed and endurance to play the most difficult metal riffs.

How to combine downpicking and alternate picking. Watch below:

In April 2015, it was announced that Kiko Loureiro had joined Megadeth, replacing Chris Broderick. Kiko prepared four videos to send Megadeth for the audition, and all four clips can now be seen below: