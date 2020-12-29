MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Releases "EDM (e-Dependent Mind)" Playthrough Video

Megadeth guitarist, Kiko Loureiro, has released a playthrough video for "EDM (e-Dependent Mind)", a track from his Open Source album. Watch below:

Watch a previously released playthrough video for "Liquid Times":

ICYMI: In April 2015, it was announced that Kiko Loureiro had joined Megadeth, replacing Chris Broderick. Kiko prepared four videos to send Megadeth for the audition, and all four clips can now be seen below: