MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO's No Gravity Digital Songbook Available Now

"Out now, my first solo album - No Gravity Digital Songbook," says Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro. "Complete and revised with 100% accurate tabs, 318 pages, Guitar Pro Files (you can choose the speed to play along with it) and backing tracks. 13 songs. It’s all there. It’s the source of it all - all my licks, phrases and techniques. It has been fun for me to revisit and relearn how to play it as the original recordings."

Have fun playing while evolving as a versatile guitar player! With the No Gravity songbook you will have fun, but you’ll also challenge yourself, and open your mind to a boundless musicality. Here you’ll find Brazilian music, jazz, fusion, classic, prog, metal, all Kiko's influences.

Purchasing The Digital No Gravity Songbook, you will also get:

The Guitar Pro files - allows you to study the songs, slowing them down to practice the right way.

The Mp3 backing tracks - you can play the songs as they are or improvise, practice your technique and creativity.

The full digital No Gravity Album for download in high resolution.

A message from Kiko: "No Gravity is my first solo album. Released in 2005; this was a significant moment in my career, when after 13 years of solid playing and great achievements with my band Angra, I decided to take a step forward becoming also a solo artist."

Order your copy of Kiko Loureiro's No Gravity Digital Songbook at this location.