MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Backstage Practice, Photo Shoot

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has shared another behind-the-scenes video from the road, which includes backstage practice, performance footage, and a photo shoot for the band's forthcoming album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!.

In the brand new issue of Metal Hammer, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine revealed 10 things about the band's forthcoming album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! Following is an excerpt from the interview.

The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead’s lyrics were partly inspired by a kids’ nursery rhyme:

Remember Ring-A-Ring-A-Roses? That’s right, the nursery rhyme that’s a favourite of schoolkids everywhere. Dave Mustaine certainly does:

“I do remember the explanation for Ring-A-Ring-A-Roses, ‘…a pocketful of posies, ashes, ashes, they all fall down…’ and all that. That’s what I say in the song, because during the Plague, people would stick flowers in their shirts as the stench of the dead was everywhere. After the song was written, I knew people would think it was about Covid.”

"Dogs Of Chernobyl" features a contribution from Dave’s radiologist

"Dogs Of Chernobyl"’s final section features a detailed, disturbing invocation of the effects of radiation poisoning on Chernobyl’s human population, written by the radiologist overseeing Dave’s cancer treatment.

“I said to him that I needed a couple of phrases and some information about the radiation poisoning when everybody got sick at Chernobyl, so he wrote this masterful piece for me and I used it in full.”

Megadeth, will cap a summer of successful global touring with the release of their highly anticipated 16th studio album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! via UMe on September 2.

Featuring twelve new tracks, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! will be released on CD, vinyl, and cassette, as well as digitally through all online partners and can be pre-ordered/pre-saved here. There will also be a limited deluxe edition 2LP, 12-track album pressed on 180g black vinyl, housed in a numbered gatefold jacket with a 12x24 lyrics/credits insert, a lenticular vinyl lithograph and a bonus 7" featuring "We’ll Be Back" and the unreleased b-side "The Conjuring" (Live).'The limited deluxe edition can only be purchased via Megadeth’s official online store, through Sound Of Vinyl, and uDiscover, and can be pre-ordered here.

The first song to be released from The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! is the ferocious and quintessentially Megadeth track, "We’ll Be Back" which is accompanied by the world premiere of "We’ll Be Back: Chapter I", an epic, action-packed short film chronicling the origins of Megadeth’s mascot, Vic Rattlehead. Produced by Dave Mustaine, "We’ll Be Back: Chapter I" is a soldier’s tale of bravery, personal sacrifice, and the will to survive. It is the first instalment of a trilogy of videos to be released in conjunction with the release of the new album, The Sick, The Dying… and The Dead! Watch the short film "We’ll Be Back: Chapter I", below.

The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! consolidates a furious return to form that began with the Grammy Award winning Dystopia, while pushing forward musically and marking Mustaine’s recent triumph over throat cancer. Reuniting visionary Megadeth leader and sonic architect Dave Mustaine with co-producer Chris Rakestraw (Danzig, Parkway Drive), who together helmed 2016’s Dystopia, the album was recorded at Mustaine’s home studio in Nashville, Tennessee, with guitarist Kiko Loureiro and drummer Dirk Verbeuren. Bassist Steve DiGiorgio temporarily stepped in to record the album. With the kick off of Megadeth’s recent tour, Megadeth-alumni James LoMenzo rejoined the Megadeth family as permanent bass player.

Dave Mustaine enthuses: “For the first time in a long time, everything that we needed on this record is right in its place. I can’t wait for the public to get hold of this!”

Featuring some of Mustaine’s strongest songwriting while also incorporating writing from the rest of the band, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! brings together everything that’s exhilarating and distinctive about Megadeth. From the blistering throwback fury of "Night Stalkers" (featuring icon Ice-T) and first single "We’ll Be Back", to the more mid-tempo and melodic "Soldier On!", and the very personal title track, with its enthralling twists and turns.

The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! melds the ultra-frenetic riffing, fiercely intricate solos, and adventurous spirit the quartet are known for, all laced with signature virtuosity and precision and Mustaine’s singular sardonic snarl. This album combines all the crushing musical motifs that have made Megadeth both repeat metal disruptors and revered genre flagbearers.

Tracklisting:

"The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!"

"Life In Hell"

"Night Stalkers" (feat. Ice T)

"Dogs Of Chernobyl"

"Sacrifice"

"Junkie"

"Psychopathy"

"Killing Time"

"Soldier On!"

"Célebutante"

"Mission To Mars"

"We’ll Be Back"

"Police Truck"

"This Planet’s On Fire (Burn In Hell)" (feat. Sammy Hagar)

"We’ll Be Back: Chapter I":

"We’ll Be Back"