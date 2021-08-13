MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Talks Pursuing Music As A Career In New Q&A - "After I Quit University, For Years I Was Thinking I Should Go Back"
August 13, 2021, an hour ago
Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has shared a new Q&A video focusing on his decision to become a musician and his development as a guitarist.
Q: How did you know guitar and music was the thing you wanted to pursue in life? Do you ever second-guess that choice?
Kiko: "Of course - because I was not sure that I wanted to be a professional musician. So, one thing is to play guitar every day and be very passionate about music but deciding to become a professional musician, it's a pretty difficult decision. And back in the day, in the '90s, I think was a hard thing to decide. So I did almost two years of biology university, and then I started to travel more, to tour, and I remember going to Europe to record the first Angra album (Angels Cry). So then it was hard to come back to the biology university, but after I quit and I left the university, for years I was thinking I should go back, 'I need to finish the biology university, it's important for me to have a university...' I was always thinking about that, maybe until I was 27 or something like that, I thought one day I would go back to the university. But, of course, the second album (Holy Land) came, the next tour came, guitar clinics and things start happening in music.
So the idea of going back to the university just faded out. But yes, I think it's very natural to have this doubt of being a professional musician. But I believe that we live in an amazing time - the Renaissance 2.0 - it is the best moment for all the creators. You have so many opportunities, you have so many ways to monetize your art, so you don't need anyone to decide. You don't have this wall, this door that you have to find who owns the key for that door to convince somebody that you're good. You just start doing it, posting doing your art, and there are so many tools that you have to monetize - via YouTube, Twitch, having a merch store, playing live, whatever, all the possibilities we have now.
Nowadays, I believe you should do what you love and that's it, but it's a hard decision and a lot of people are afraid of deciding to take the hard decision. A lot of people are afraid of that, and then they even compromised their entire life because of this fear. So if you love music, just go for it."
Megadeth's Tour Of The Year with Lamb Of God, Trivium And In Flames will now kick off on August 20 in Austin, TX and hit a further 26 cities before wrapping in Quebec City, QC on October 2. Full tour itinerary below.
All previously purchased tickets for any of the rescheduled dates listed below will be valid for the new date. For any cancelled dates, refunds will automatically be processed at your point of purchase.
Tour dates:
August
20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
22 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
24 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
31 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
September
1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
9 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival *
12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
October
1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
* Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.