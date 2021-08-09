MEGADETH - House Of Mustaine Hosts Wine Tasting Event At Nashville’s Frugal MacDoogal With Special Appearance By DAVE MUSTAINE; More Details Revealed
Grammy Award winning thrash metal pioneer and Megadeth founder, Dave Mustaine, will make a special appearance at Frugal MacDoogal in Nashville on Saturday, August 14th from 3 PM - 6 PM, CST for a special wine tasting affair and bottle signing.
Hosted by House Of Mustaine, this event will be open to the public, free of charge, and will feature tastings from a variety of styles and vintages from the House Of Mustaine wine collection. You must be 21 and older and show proper I.D. to participate in wine tasting and for purchase of alcohol. For those under 21, there will be merch and posters available for Dave Mustaine to sign. For the safety of all, attendees will be required to wear face masks.
Frugal MacDoogal
701 Division St
Nashville, TN 37203
Megadeth's Tour Of The Year with Lamb Of God, Trivium And In Flames will now kick off on August 20 in Austin, TX and hit a further 26 cities before wrapping in Quebec City, QC on October 2. Full tour itinerary below.
All previously purchased tickets for any of the rescheduled dates listed below will be valid for the new date. For any cancelled dates, refunds will automatically be processed at your point of purchase.
Tour dates:
August
20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
22 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
24 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
31 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
September
1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
9 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival *
12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion<
16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center<
18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
October
1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
* Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.
Mustaine is currently working on Megadeth's 16th album.
(Photo - Chris Armold)