MEGADETH Jiu-Jitsu Trainer REGGIE ALMEIDA Shares Vlog From Poland's Mystic Festival 2024

Megadeth performed at Mystic Festival 2024 in Gdansk, Poland on June 7th. Reggie Almeida of the Gracie Barra Brazilian jiu-jitsu school in Spring Hill, TN, who acts as trainer for Megadeth's Dave Mustaine and co. while on the road, was back on the road with the band and has shared live highlights, via his ChokeRoll YouTube channel.

Megadeth are currently bringing their iconic live show to North America with a 33-city, nationwide tour, Destroy All Enemies, produced by Live Nation. On August 9th they peformed at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA, and during their set they played "Liar" - taken from So Far, So Good... So What? - for the first time since 2006. Check out fan-filmed video below.

Setlist:

"The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!"

"Dread And The Fugitive Mind"

"Wake Up Dead"

"In My Darkest Hour"

"Hangar 18"

"Sweating Bullets"

"Liar" (first time performed since 2006)

"Skin O' My Teeth"

"Angry Again"

"She-Wolf"

"Countdown To Extinction"

"The Conjuring"

"Trust"

"Tornado Of Souls"

"We'll Be Back"

"Symphony Of Destruction"

Encore:

"Mechanix"

"Peace Sells..."

Encore 2

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

Destroy All Enemies US tour dates:

August

13 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

16 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverick Arena*

20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

21 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

23 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater*

24 - West Palm Beach, FL - IThink Financial Amphitheatre

September

3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

5 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena*

6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena*

10 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena*

11 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank

13 - Bethel, MY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

15 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live!*

17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

26 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

27 - Southaven, MS - Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

* non Live Nation dates