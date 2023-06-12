MEGADETH Offering Signed DAVE MUSTAINE And KIKO LOUREIRO Stage Played Guitars At Upcoming Tampa Show
June 12, 2023, an hour ago
Megadeth have checked in with the following heads up for the fans:
"Headed to see Megadeth in Tampa on June 24? Grab Dave's stage played Gibson Guitars Flying V or Kiko's stage played Ibanez Guitars 10BP. Get 'em signed on site at the show along with a photo op with Dave or Kiko."
Go to this location for information.
Megadeth's Crush The World Tour schedule is as follows:
June
24 – Tampa, FL - Credit Union Amphitheatre (Florida State Fairgrounds)
July
16 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival
23 – Katowice, Poland – Spodek
26 – Tallinn, Estonia – Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
28 – Oulu, Finland – Qstock 2023
29 – Kuopio, Finland – Kuopiorock
31 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
August
2 – Skanderborg – Smukfest
4 – Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air
6 – Lokeren, Belgium – Lokerse Feesten
13 – Walton-On-Trent, UK – Bloodstock Open Air
16 – Dinkelsbuhl, Germany – Summer Breeze Open Ai
17 – Pardubice, Czechia – Enteria Arena
19 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo Metal Fest
22 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
25 – Aarburg, Switzerland – Riverside Open Air Aarburg
27 – Romano d’Ezzelino, Italy – AMA Music Festival
September
1 – Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair
9 – Alton, VA – Virginia International Raceway
22 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life
23 – Plymouth, IN – Plymouth Motor Speedway
October
6 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock