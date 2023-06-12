MEGADETH Offering Signed DAVE MUSTAINE And KIKO LOUREIRO Stage Played Guitars At Upcoming Tampa Show

Megadeth have checked in with the following heads up for the fans:

"Headed to see Megadeth in Tampa on June 24? Grab Dave's stage played Gibson Guitars Flying V or Kiko's stage played Ibanez Guitars 10BP. Get 'em signed on site at the show along with a photo op with Dave or Kiko."

Go to this location for information.

Megadeth's Crush The World Tour schedule is as follows:

June

24 – Tampa, FL - Credit Union Amphitheatre (Florida State Fairgrounds)

July

16 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival

23 – Katowice, Poland – Spodek

26 – Tallinn, Estonia – Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

28 – Oulu, Finland – Qstock 2023

29 – Kuopio, Finland – Kuopiorock

31 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

August

2 – Skanderborg – Smukfest

4 – Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air

6 – Lokeren, Belgium – Lokerse Feesten

13 – Walton-On-Trent, UK – Bloodstock Open Air

16 – Dinkelsbuhl, Germany – Summer Breeze Open Ai

17 – Pardubice, Czechia – Enteria Arena

19 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo Metal Fest

22 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

25 – Aarburg, Switzerland – Riverside Open Air Aarburg

27 – Romano d’Ezzelino, Italy – AMA Music Festival

September

1 – Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair

9 – Alton, VA – Virginia International Raceway

22 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

23 – Plymouth, IN – Plymouth Motor Speedway

October

6 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock