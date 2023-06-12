MEGADETH Offering Signed DAVE MUSTAINE And KIKO LOUREIRO Stage Played Guitars At Upcoming Tampa Show

June 12, 2023, an hour ago

Megadeth have checked in with the following heads up for the fans:

"Headed to see Megadeth in Tampa on June 24? Grab Dave's stage played Gibson Guitars Flying V or Kiko's stage played Ibanez Guitars 10BP. Get 'em signed on site at the show along with a photo op with Dave or Kiko."

Go to this location for information.

Megadeth's Crush The World Tour schedule is as follows: 

June
24 – Tampa, FL - Credit Union Amphitheatre (Florida State Fairgrounds)

July
16 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival
23 – Katowice, Poland – Spodek
26 – Tallinn, Estonia – Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
28 – Oulu, Finland – Qstock 2023
29 – Kuopio, Finland – Kuopiorock 
31 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet 

August
2 – Skanderborg – Smukfest
4 – Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air
6 – Lokeren, Belgium – Lokerse Feesten
13 – Walton-On-Trent, UK – Bloodstock Open Air
16 – Dinkelsbuhl, Germany – Summer Breeze Open Ai
17 – Pardubice, Czechia – Enteria Arena
19 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo Metal Fest
22 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
25 – Aarburg, Switzerland – Riverside Open Air Aarburg
27 – Romano d’Ezzelino, Italy – AMA Music Festival

September
1 – Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair
9 – Alton, VA – Virginia International Raceway
22 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life
23 – Plymouth, IN – Plymouth Motor Speedway

October
6 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock 



