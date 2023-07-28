MEGADETH, PANTERA, SLIPKNOT, LAMB OF GOD, IN THIS MOMENT, And Others Featured In Inkcarceration 2023 Aftermovie

Danny Wimmer Presents has released the official after movie for Inkcarceration 2023, which took place earlier this month at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio.

A message states: "Three days in Mansfield, OH at the infamous Ohio State Reformatory proved to be one for the history books. Breaking attendance records, fans raged to over 60 bands over 3 days on 3 stages, all while experiencing a once in a lifetime site of the Ohio State Reformatory."

Watch the video below: