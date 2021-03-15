MEGADETH Perform "Hangar 18" In London, England; Rare 1992 Video Unearthed

In 1992, Megadeth performed at the Hammersmith Apollo in London, England. Live video of Dave Mustaine, David Ellefson, Marty Friedman, and the late Nick Menza playing "Hangar 18" has just surfaced. Watch below:

Watch "Peace Sells" from the same show, below:

Menza Nation recently released the late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza's final audio interview with The Wave Northwest podcast 14 days before his death.

"They discuss a wide variety of topics in this interview from playing with Megadeth, touring with Pantera and OHM, to marijuana, UFOs and aliens, and much more. The interview was conducted on May 8th, 2016 and published May 24, 2016."