MEGADETH Rehearse With MARTY FRIEDMAN Prior To Wacken Open Air Performance; Video

On August 4, Marty Friedman joined his former band, Megadeth, onstage during their performance at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Friedman took part in four songs – “Trust”, “Tornado Of Souls”, “Symphony Of Destruction”, and “Holy Wars…The Punishment Due”.

Megadeth's guitarist, Kiko Loureiro, has shared the recap video below, featuring behind the scenes footage from the day.

Trivium singer, Matt Heafy, joined Megadeth during their set at the Orange Metalic Festival in Orange, France on August 8 for a performance of "Tornado Of Souls".

Metal Traveller has posted video footage of the performance, writing: "Dave Mustaine mentioned he was feeling sick in the morning so rather than not playing the song, they brought up a special guest to sing it. What a unique moment!!"

More footage of Megadeth from the Orange Metalic Festival, courtesy of Metal Taveller, can be viewed below: