MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE And Family Celebrate House Of Mustaine Wine With 2025 Wine Club ‘Members Only’ Events In Nashville And Upcoming Global Curated Luxury Excursions

Founding member and frontman of Grammy® Award-winning and multi-Platinum selling metal group Megadeth, Dave Mustaine, alongside his family - Pamela Mustaine (President), Electra Mustaine (VP / Sommelier), and Justis Mustaine - have co-founded the visionary wine brand House Of Mustaine which uniquely blends music, culture, and fine winemaking. Read a Q&A with Pamela and Electra about forming and running House Of Mustaine below.

From its inception as a passion project to its evolution into a global wine destination, House Of Mustaine combines the artistry of winemaking with a deep respect for tradition, sustainability, and innovation. The Nashville, TN-based company, with vineyards in Italy and California, blends ancient practices with modern innovation by using purist techniques to develop unique and limited-edition wines, while also continuing their endeavors abroad by developing exceptional vineyard sites in undiscovered regions across the globe.

Later this month, House Of Mustaine Wine Club will celebrate with two local events in Nashville, TN:

- January 30: Join Electra and Pamela for a Marche Wine Dinner at the award-winning signature Italian restaurant, Yolan which includes a sparkling wine welcome reception and a five-course Marche-inspired tasting menu, specially designed around a selection of exceptional wines from House Of Mustaine’s Marche collection.

- February 22: In collaboration with Edible Nashville and the Frist Art Museum’s “Farm to Table” experience, celebrate the intersection of art, food, and wine with a five-course meal crafted by Edible Nashville's executive chef, Skylar Bush, and special guest chef, Margot McCormack of Margot Cafe & Bar, paired with House Of Mustaine wines. This unique experience celebrates the intersection of art, food, and wine.

Look forward to additional events throughout the year including dinners with Locust Nashville and Heirloom Fire in Richmond, MA, which will design seasonal menus with curated House Of Mustaine wines.

House Of Mustaine Wine Club members will also have private access to once-in-a-lifetime trips across the globe with monthly luxury travel experiences being offered throughout 2025 starting with a February adventure to Thailand. The six-day trek will adventure through northern Thailand, blending high-energy outdoor activities (i.e. zip-lining, elephant safaris, white-water rafting) with authentic cultural and local culinary experiences, stays in unique luxury accommodations. March will feature a trip to London, UK where guests will be taken on a Murder Mystery Train adventure and a culinary tour, along with some of the Mustaine favorite must-do’s and restaurants. April will offer a trip to Morocco which includes camel trekking, a Moroccan food experience, and a hot air balloon ride. Additional trips will transpire throughout the remainder of the year including destinations such as Italy, France, Kenya, Ireland, Tennessee, Iceland, and more. Further details on these events will be announced in the coming weeks/months.

House Of Mustaine began with the 2013 Symphony Interrupted Cabernet Sauvignon which was inspired by Megadeth’s groundbreaking collaboration with the San Diego Symphony. The Mustaine family has since expanded their portfolio to include ten small-batch, limited-edition wines grown in their sustainable vineyards across the globe. Each wine is a celebration of authenticity and artistry, named after one of Dave’s iconic songs and stamped with the Mustaine family crest. Just as every song has a story through its lyrics and melody, so does every wine through its culture and craftmanship. Each bottle is a statement making it just as bold, uncompromising, and unforgettable as the rock’n’roll legacy it was founded on. House Of Mustaine offers a flexible, subscription-based Wine Club that includes access to exclusive events and curated luxury travel experiences, first dibs on new releases, special pricing and access to all wines, and customizable monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual shipments of their current offerings. Find out more about House Of Mustaine Wine Club and join today here.

Q&A with Pamela & Electra Mustaine:

Q: What inspired the creation of House Of Mustaine, and how does it reflect your family's legacy and passions?

Pamela: “The creation of House Of Mustaine was born from a desire to blend our passions for music, culture, and travel with the timeless artistry of winemaking. Just as Dave pioneered a genre with Megadeth, we wanted to pioneer something new in the world of wine. This journey was inspired by a love of discovering rare, lesser-known varietals and sharing those experiences with others. Our family has always pushed boundaries, whether in music or in life, and House Of Mustaine is a reflection of that spirit: rebellious, innovative, and dedicated to excellence. It’s not just about wine; it’s about capturing moments, stories, and history in every bottle. House Of Mustaine is the sequel to our family’s legacy.”

Q: What has been the most challenging aspect of growing a new business?

Electra: “As newcomers--or more so outsiders--in an industry steeped in tradition, we’ve faced challenges at every turn. Sometimes, we bite off more than we can chew—whether it's launching a Wine Club, building a new headquarters, or unveiling a new Italian project all in the same year. But coming from the music industry, we’re used to spinning a lot of plates. We don't necessarily think like a traditional multi-generational wine family does, but maybe that gives us the freedom to ask, ‘Can we do this? It’s never been done…great, let’s try!’ Balancing innovation with respect for tradition while maintaining premium quality and sustainability is a constant challenge, but one we embrace wholeheartedly. We think big, even when we’re small, and that's the essence of House Of Mustaine."

Q: As women, can you explain some of the challenges and highlights of building a brand?

Pamela: “Building a brand in a traditionally male-dominated industry has had its moments. Two blonde American women navigating the ins and outs of a foreign country can seem treacherous, but we’ve learned that being underestimated can be a superpower. Electra’s journey to becoming a sommelier (and one of the youngest females) was driven by a desire to add to that superpower in gaining knowledge, establishing credibility, and honoring the craft authentically. Our family name comes with a legacy of resilience, and we embrace that. We are innately disruptors. We face challenges head-on, take big risks, and believe that authenticity, hard work, and a willingness to break the mold will always pave the way. At House Of Mustaine, we let our wines—and our actions—speak for us.”

Q: Can you recount one or two of your most memorable trips on behalf of the company?

Electra: “Our adventures are never without a bit of chaos and laughter. If anyone is versed in navigating the unknown, it’s us! There was the time we got padlocked into our hotel room or when our GPS led us straight into a riverbed of an ancient borgho. A recent one that stands out is running out of gas in the Sibillini Mountains while hosting club members during harvest. In Italy, time is fluid, and we were racing to make it to a horseback riding experience. Let’s just say we learned the hard way that gas stations are scarce in most mountain ranges, especially certain types of gas. Picture us pleading with locals in broken Italian for fuel while the sun ticked down—somehow, we always manage to find a way. These experiences, potentially catastrophic to most, have given us stories that reflect the adventurous, unpredictable spirit of House Of Mustaine.”

Q: Are there any wine regions you would like to explore?

Electra: “Absolutely! We’re passionate about uncovering the world’s hidden gems. Regions like Croatia, Portugal, and Eastern Spain are calling to us. Our mission is to shine a spotlight on these lesser-known varietals while preserving their authenticity. Travel has always been our source of joy and inspiration. We thought, ‘How can we bottle this up and share it?’ Wine became the answer—a time capsule of culture, history, and memory. For us, the journey of discovery never ends.”

Q: As a family, how does that dynamic affect the day-to-day running of the business? Have any lessons or values from Dave’s career in music influenced the business?

Pamela: “We each play a vital role and lean on each other: I orchestrate the vision and business management, Electra drives operations and innovation, Justis provides strategic insight, and Dave is the storyteller and lever that moves the gears. Lessons from the music industry are woven into our fabric—never rely on goodwill alone, always verify, and know that no one will care more than you. In wine, as in music, it’s all about the full package: quality, authenticity, and connection. Working as a family means it’s in our DNA to support each other, take risks, and keep the show going. After all, stars aren’t just talents—they’re the complete experience.”

Q: For someone new to wine, what would you recommend as a first choice from the line?

Electra: “I’d recommend starting with ‘Holy Wars’ Marche Rosso (Montepulciano)—because why not dive right in with the best? This full-bodied Italian red is perfectly balanced and smooth, without the potentially intimidating grippy tannins of a Cabernet Sauvignon or Sangiovese. It’s a serious wine, yet somehow still inviting and rich with layers of dark fruit and subtle spices. For something lighter and more playful, ‘She-Wolf’ Marche Rosato is your go-to. This rosé is a crowd-pleaser, loved by both men and women alike for its harmonious blend of crisp citrus, vibrant wild fruit, delicate floral notes, and a silky finish. Whether you’re in the mood for bold or breezy, these wines would offer a perfect introduction to the House Of Mustaine experience.”

Q: Can you describe what your workday looks like?

Electra: “I typically start my day the earliest, with a morning routine that sets the tone: reading, mindfulness, and a workout to kick things off. From there, it’s a whirlwind of handling social media, product development, and supporting the sales teams on the front lines. Depending on the season, you’ll find her in the vineyards, at tastings, or managing the winery. My mom starts her day with a cup of coffee and a Zoom meeting with our Italian team, managing winery construction, approving product development details, or strategizing long-term goals for our properties. Our calendar is sprinkled with wine and food events, giving us the chance to socialize and share our passion, which can turn into incredible experiences for our club members. At the end of the day, we come together for a family dinner where we recap, unwind, and—let's be real—the work often continues because it’s ingrained in our DNA. When you love what you do, work rarely feels like work.”

Q: As a mother and daughter, how do you separate work and family life?

Pamela: “There isn’t exactly a clear separation. Our love for travel, food, wine, and culture was our lifestyle before we launched House Of Mustaine. Now, our job is to curate that same experience for others, and it brings us so much joy. The business reflects who we are, so it feels natural. Family is everything to us. The hardest part is when certain meetings or events don’t allow us to bring all six of us along. Sometimes you must divide and conquer, as they say. We have a deep respect for family businesses that have kept the craft alive for generations. We’re in this together, and that blend of family and business is what makes House Of Mustaine so special.”

Q: What is your favorite wine?

Electra: “Here’s a rare moment: we both agree! Our favorites are Vernaccia, Wanderlust Pecorino (white), and the Holy Wars Marche Rosso (red). It all depends on the occasion, but we particularly love the shock factor of our Vernaccia. Each wine has its perfect place and occasion, as we’ve gotten more into wine we’ve been able to get out of our comfort zone and appreciate wines in a more cultural way. I suppose the Italians taught us that! Choosing one is like picking a favorite song—it all depends on the mood.”

Q: What role does each family member play in the business?

Electra: “Each of us brings something crucial to the table: You could say I’m the solution-oriented engine, driving operations, product development, winemaking, and the creative elements. My mom is the visionary, overseeing legal, estate management, and the business flow between the U.S. and Italy. She blends sharp business acumen with an eye for design. My brother, Justis, is the navigator, providing strategic insight and collaborating with Dave on blending our roots into the equation (ie: inclusion ideas relating to the fans who’ve been our backbone or naming wines inspired by his legendary song titles.) Dad—when not on tour or creating a Grammy Award-winning album—is the lever which brings it all to life. An essential player in hosting events, sharing dinners with our fans and clients, and creating meaningful connections through storytelling. It’s truly a family affair. Each of us plays our part, and like in music, we know the show must go on. Our collective drive, creativity, and bond fuel House Of Mustaine.”

(Top photo by Angelea / Family photo, L-R: Electra, Pamela, Dave, Angela, and Justis Mustaine; Credit: Eric Alghrim)