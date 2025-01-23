MEGADETH's DIRK VERBEUREN Gives A Tour Of His Drum Kit; Video
January 23, 2025, an hour ago
EVANS Drumheads met up with Megadeth's Dirk Verbeuren at Jones Beach Amphitheatre in New York to check in and get a rundown of his touring setup. Check out the video below:
Drumeo recently shared the video below, along with the following message:
"Join Dirk Verbeuren as he breaks down the legendary drum parts from 'Hangar 18' by Megadeth. This is a classic track from the band's Rust In Peace album which was originally recorded with Nick Menza on drums.
A huge shoutout to Dirk for keeping Nick Menza’s legacy alive and showing us what makes 'Hangar 18' one of the greatest songs in metal history."