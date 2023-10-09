MEGADETH's JAMES LOMENZO Reveals The 15 Bassists That Shaped His Sound - "BILLY SHEEHAN Can Carry A Song Alone; It's The Most Amazing Thing"

Speaking with Guitar World, Megadeth / former White Lion bassist James LoMenzo revealed the 15 bassists that shaped his sound. Following is an excerpt from the rundown.

Paul McCartney - The Beatles

Lomenzo: "Without Paul McCartney, I think a big swathe of modern music wouldn't even exist. His approach to the bass is so melodic that it's almost orchestral. Paul had a way of adding just the right number of movements into a pop song to really raise it up, which is something I learned to play along to as a kid. I remember playing along to those old basslines, and emulating them, which is probably something a lot of kids my age did. Paul's songwriting was incredible, but he really did have an awfully big influence on many bass players, too. You'll see that throughout this list."

Billy Sheehan - Mr. Big, Talas

LoMenzo: "Billy Sheehan is a guy that literally turned the bass guitar upside down and made it into a rock machine. He created a voice and style that's entirely his own. His dexterity, power, and speed, and the way he makes things sound just so fucking big; it's incredible. His tone is massive, and he can carry a song alone; it's just the most amazing thing. I remember going to see him in clubs with my younger brother before I was even in White Lion, and my brother used to say, 'Hey, that bass player reminds me a lot of you,' and I think my brother had me on too high of a pedestal (laughs). I'd be watching Billy, and my jaw would just hit the floor because I was mesmerized and confused by all these wonderful things he was doing. Billy showed us that the bass can be taken to the same space that the guitar occupies, and he does that better than anybody."

LoMenzo's project Firstborne has unleashed a bombastic new single "Gods Of Fire" and announced plans to enter the studio this November with longtime collaborator and producer Eugene "Machine" Freeman to begin work on their debut full length album.

The band itself is well qualified for the 'Gods' moniker, featuring LoMenzo and Chris Adler (drums) alongside soft-shred pioneer Myrone (guitar) and rising star vocalist Girish Pradhan. The quartet has released a new single (or two) each month throughout 2023, fearlessly exploring the sonic landscape of thrash, metal, hard rock and the spaces between. Listen to "Gods Of Fire" here, and below.

"Gods Of Fire" punches you in the face with a ferocious lead riff and ten thousand pounds of sheer metallic fury, with just a dash of 80s' power-metal nostalgia, serving as a perfect reminder of the groups musical pedigree. Adler contributes his most blistering percussion performance this project has seen yet, with bassist James Lomenzo holding down the low end with a pulsating groove. Myrone is at it again flexing his ubiquitous playing style that is equal parts technically impressive and approachable - his acrobatics on the fretboard don't distract from his ability to write a damn good song. His solo break is impressive as always, channeling Mark Knopfler and your favorite '80s shred-idols in equal measure. Girish Pradhan once again takes command of the song with a soaring vocal performance, jumping octaves and creating fireworks with his unmistakable voice and attitude.

Drummer Chris Adler has this to say about about the new single: "I get such a thrill from every opportunity to write new songs with these guys! The depth of ability and sensibility in Firstborne is incredible. 'Gods Of Fire' pushes it all to the forefront - going from an all out thrash shed vibe into an ear-worm chorus courtesy of Girish. Myrone's virtuosity continues to shine and James keeps it all together on the low end, as always. 'Gods Of Fire' shows how Firstborne is maturing and evolving as we prepare to enter the studio with Machine later this year to begin work on our debut album!"

Expect new music, videos, merch and more from Firstborne every month, and more news about the forthcoming album soon. You can stream and download their discography on Bandcamp here.

Firstborne is:

Chris Adler (drums)

James Lomenzo (bass)

Girish Pradhan (vocals)

Myrone (guitar)