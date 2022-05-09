MEGADETH's Visit To USS Lexington Captured In Vlog; Part 1 Streaming

Ahead of their April 14 concert at American Bank Center Arena in Corpus Christi, Texas, Megadeth paid a visit to the USS Lexington Museum. Professor Reggie Almeida has released Part 1 of a vlog detailing the visit. Watch below:

USS Lexington shared news of the visit via social media, writing, "It’s always a pleasure welcoming exceptional guests aboard the USS Lexington Museum! Thank you Megadeth for visiting, we hope you enjoyed your tour! Rock on!"



Megadeth are currently out on The Metal Tour Of The Year 2022 with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames. Remaining dates are listed below.

May

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

10 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

15 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

17 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

19 – Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

(Photos - USS Lexington)