MEGADETH - That One Night In Thrashville (Video)

Megadeth has shared a video recap from their performance at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on May 6, 2022.

Remaining dates on The Metal Tour Of The Year 2022, featuring Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, and In Flames are as listed:

May

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

10 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

15 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

17 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

19 – Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre