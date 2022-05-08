MEGADETH - That One Night In Thrashville (Video)
May 8, 2022, 56 minutes ago
Megadeth has shared a video recap from their performance at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on May 6, 2022.
Remaining dates on The Metal Tour Of The Year 2022, featuring Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, and In Flames are as listed:
May
9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
10 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena
12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
15 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
17 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
19 – Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre