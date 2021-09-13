MEGADETH - The Metal Tour Of The Year Rehearsals, Part 2; Video

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has shared another video offering a look at rehearsals for the recently launched Metal Tour Of The Year.

Says Kiko: "Getting ready for The Metal Tour Of The Year with Lamb Of God, Trivium and Hatebreed. The entire Megadeth team was ready and prepared to start rehearsals for the new tour after such a long time. In this video you'll see us rehearsing songs like 'Hangar 18', 'Symphony of Destruction', 'Conquer or Die', 'Holy Wars... The Punishment Due', 'In My Darkest Hour', 'Peace Sells', 'Poison Was The Cure', discussing about Vic Rattlehead and much more."

Kiko's previous rehearsals video can be seen below:

Megadeth's current lineup includes: vocalist / guitarist Dave Mustaine, guitarist Kiko Loureiro, bassist James LoMenzo, and drummer Dirk Verbeuren.

The Metal Tour Of The Year, featuring Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, and Hatebreed, began on August 20 in Austin, Texas. Remaining dates are as listed below.

September

13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

October

1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron