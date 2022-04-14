MEGADETH Visit USS Lexington Museum In Corpus Christi, Texas; Photos
April 14, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Ahead of their concert tonight (April 14) at American Bank Center Arena in Corpus Christi, Texas, Megadeth paid a visit to the USS Lexington Museum.
USS Lexington shared news of the visit via social media, writing, "It’s always a pleasure welcoming exceptional guests aboard the USS Lexington Museum! Thank you Megadeth for visiting, we hope you enjoyed your tour! Rock on!"
Megadeth are currently out on The Metal Tour Of The Year 2022 with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames. Remaining dates are listed below.
April
14 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena
15 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome
16 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater
19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
21 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
26 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena
27 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse
29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
30 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center * No Trivium
May
3 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
4 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
7 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
10 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena
12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
15 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
17 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
19 – Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
(Photos - USS Lexington)