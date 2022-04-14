MEGADETH Visit USS Lexington Museum In Corpus Christi, Texas; Photos

Ahead of their concert tonight (April 14) at American Bank Center Arena in Corpus Christi, Texas, Megadeth paid a visit to the USS Lexington Museum.

USS Lexington shared news of the visit via social media, writing, "It’s always a pleasure welcoming exceptional guests aboard the USS Lexington Museum! Thank you Megadeth for visiting, we hope you enjoyed your tour! Rock on!"



Megadeth are currently out on The Metal Tour Of The Year 2022 with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames. Remaining dates are listed below.

April

14 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena

15 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome

16 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

21 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

26 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

27 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse

29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

30 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center * No Trivium

May

3 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

4 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

7 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

10 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

15 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

17 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

19 – Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

(Photos - USS Lexington)