MEGADETH - You Can Own DAVE MUSTAINE's Stage-Played Guitar

Take a piece of Megadeth home with you. Dave Mustaine will play a different guitar each night of The Metal Tour Of The Year during "Symphony Of Destruction", and this is your chance to own that instrument.

Each guitar will be signed, and come with an official photo of Dave playing it during the show. Choose your show and place a bid here. All auctions close on October 4, 2021 at 10am PST. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the ASPCA.

The Metal Tour Of The Year featuring Megadeth and Lamb Of God, with special guests Trivium and Hatebreed, kicked off last night, August 20th, in Austin, Texas. Remaining shows are as listed:

August

21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

22 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

24 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

31 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

September

1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

9 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival

12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

15 - Camden, NJ - B&T Pavilion

16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

20 - Cincinnati, ON - PNC Pavilion

22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

25 - Indianola, IA - Knotfest Iowa

26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

October

1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron