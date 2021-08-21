MEGADETH - You Can Own DAVE MUSTAINE's Stage-Played Guitar
August 21, 2021, 10 minutes ago
Take a piece of Megadeth home with you. Dave Mustaine will play a different guitar each night of The Metal Tour Of The Year during "Symphony Of Destruction", and this is your chance to own that instrument.
Each guitar will be signed, and come with an official photo of Dave playing it during the show. Choose your show and place a bid here. All auctions close on October 4, 2021 at 10am PST. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the ASPCA.
The Metal Tour Of The Year featuring Megadeth and Lamb Of God, with special guests Trivium and Hatebreed, kicked off last night, August 20th, in Austin, Texas. Remaining shows are as listed:
August
21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
22 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
24 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
31 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
September
1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
9 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival
12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
15 - Camden, NJ - B&T Pavilion
16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
20 - Cincinnati, ON - PNC Pavilion
22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
25 - Indianola, IA - Knotfest Iowa
26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
October
1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron