MEGADETH’s Kiko Loureiro, IMPELLITTERI’s Chris Impellitteri Guest On Iron City Rocks Podcast

Episode #492 of the Iron City Rocks Podcast welcomes guitarist Kiko Loureiro from Megadeth. "Kiko talks to us about the process of following up their 2016 Grammy winning Dystopia with The Sick, the Dying… And The Dead!, developing more chemistry with the band on his second Megadeth album, waiting for the album to be released, Dave and his approach to doubling guitar solos and much, much more."

They are also joined by Impellitteri’s Chris Impellitteri. "Chris talks about the band’s new compilation Wake The Beast, getting the band’s masters back, the band’s success in different parts of the world, new material and so much more."

