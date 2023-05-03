Melancholic Artist NOLAVÆR, In Collaboration With IN FLAMES' Anders Fridén, To Release Debut Single

Ambient artist, Nolavær, will release his debut single, "Norrlana", on May 12 via Despotz Records. Pre-save here. This will be the first single from the upcoming album, Nattmarker.

The experimental, melancholic, often dark and ambient solo artist Nolavær emerged during the past year. He highlights the instrumental parts, letting the music speak for itself. When it comes to the debut single, "Norrlana", Nolavær speaks about how the song came about naturally. To create songs that's more instrumental - less focus on vocals and lyrics, is something that Nolavær always felt captivated by and feels like he's found himself coming back to.

Together with Anders Fridén (In Flames) who also goes under the name If Anything, Suspicious in own ambient solo project, this is Nolavær's first time working within a collaboration setting. With this setting a completely new atmosphere was formed where the instruments are allowed to fill the room with their full potential. The art of being able to be a narrator within music, using only the fragility of the instruments, is where Nolavær is set on creating his own unique expression.

"Du lät det födas där i djupet

Dit ljuset aldrig når

Så långt borta men nära slutet

På en plats där pulsen inte slår.

Jag såg dig fly ifrån vattnet

In i ditt skyddande sinne

Djupet in i den mörka natten

Till en urskog som du glömt i ditt minne.

Där tomhänta längtan bär jag."

"I have for a long time been interested to do more of a nocturnal album that you can get lost in. I wanted to get away from the normal type of writing that I've been doing for a while, and try something that doesn't involve singing. I have for a long time liked the idea of instrumental and with this record I found my way back to the guitar in a different way. You can tell a without lyrics, even though I sing a very little on two of the songs on the record. Me and Anders Fridén have spoken a lot about music without words and he has brought a lot of good stuff for this record. Nattmarker is mainly driven by the guitar but with much more sound. It's a type of sound to sit down and do nothing to, while listening to it.

'Norrlana' wrote itself while i sat down with the guitar and i just let it float away on its own. It is one out of two songs on the album where i sing a little bit. It’s about the forests up north, about the compass of life and about to use your imagination. Anders put down some magical sounds on this one as well.” - Nolavær

(Photo - Robert Johnsson)