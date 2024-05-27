Melodic Death Metallers THERMALITY To Release The Final Hours Album In August; "Stranger" Lyric Video Streaming

Black Lodge Records proudly announces the signing of Thermality, a rising force in the realm of melodic death metal. Hailing from the heart of Sweden, Thermality brings a fresh and innovative approach to the genre, blending nostalgic elements with a contemporary edge.

To celebrate, the band shares a new track "Stranger", the first single from their forthcoming studio album, The Final Hours. Watch a lyric video below.

Since their inception in 2020, Thermality has ascended swiftly, garnering plenty of acclaim for their debut album, Before I Get To Rest, released in February 2023. Building upon this success, in June of 2023 the band unveiled their first EP, Tales From The North, which received widespread praise from fans and critics alike.

With their upcoming album The Final Hours, set to be released August 16, Thermality invites metal enthusiasts worldwide to embark on a journey of old-school aggression and modern innovation. Recorded at the esteemed Studio Fredman and expertly mixed and mastered by Fredrik Nordström, this album represents a pinnacle of the band's creative prowess.

The Final Hours tracklisting:

"MMXXIV"

"Weeping Angels"

"Thorns Of Salem"

"Fire Will Reign"

"Stranger"

"Windigo"

"Clones"

"Forsaken"

"Nightfall"

"The Hunter & The Nightmare"

"The Guardian"

"Divinity Pt.1"

"Divinity Pt.2"

"Stranger" lyric video:

Thermality are:

Hampus Sätterlund - Drums

Ludvig Sommar - Vocals

Noel Hoflund Jonsson - Guitar

Ture Skärfstad Stål - Bass

Walter Hamilton - Guitar

(Photo - Anna Synnerö)