Members of AC/DC, METALLICA, RUSH And QUEEN Perform At TAYLOR HAWKINS Tribute Show In London; Fan-Filmed Video Available

On Saturday, September 3, the Foo Fighters celebrated the memory of drummer Taylor Hawkins at a special tribute show at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The massive show included appearances by Brian Johnson (AC/DC), Lars Ulrich (Metallica), Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson (Rush), Wolfgang Van Halen (Mammoth WVH), Brian May and Roger Taylor (Queen), and many more.

Watch fan-filmed video of Johnson, Ulrich, Lee and Lifeson, May and Taylor's respective performances with the Foo Fighters.

More to follow.

The September 27th lineup for a second tribute show, in Los Angeles, is as follows: Sebastian Bach, Travis Barker, Geezer Butler, Phil Collen, Joe Elliott, Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Shane Hawkins, James Gang, Mark King, Lars Ulrich, Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Miley Cyrus, Omar Hakim, Joshua Homme, Joan Jett, Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Alanis Morissette, Krist Novoselic, P!NK, LeAnn Rimes, Mark Ronson, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith, Luke Spiller, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Jon Theodore, Wolfgang Van Halen, Brad Wilk, Nancy Wilson, Patrick Wilson, and Chevy Metal.