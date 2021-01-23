Members Of ATHEIST, PRIMAL FEAR, CRUACHAN, ROTTNG CHRIST, HEATHEN, DARK TRANQUILLITY And More Taking Part In Virtual Heavy Metal Beach Party Today

Atheist vocalist Kelly Shaefer has checked in with the following update:

"Super excited to be a part of this. Saturday, January 23rd at 3pm EST I will be on to tell you about all of the great things happening with Atheist, as well as tour updates, and just to also see your smiley metal faces, and answer any questions you have for Atheist, or myself. Since we couldn't be on the boat this year and all be together, this is a super cool way to reconnect! Check out the Atheist segment at 4:00pm EST sharp. But tune in eaely and stay late!

The Heavy Metal Beach Party will take place via Zoom at this location.

- Meeting ID: 833 2398 0626

- Passcode: 311732

Go to the Heavy Metal Beach Party Facebook page here for updates.



