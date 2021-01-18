Members Of DESTRUCTION, KING DIAMOND, BODY COUNT And More Pay Tribute To Late RUSH Drummer NEIL PEART; Videos Streaming

Sick Drummer Magazine has released a series of videos, in which artists remember Rush drummer Neil Peart... a year later.

Sick Drummer Magazine CEO, Ian Macdonald, states: "2020 was a mess. We went to NAMM just a few days after learning of the passing of Neil Peart. A legend, icon, influence on another level. The atmosphere, at least in the drumming community at NAMM, was somber, yet hopeful. There was a definite rift in the normal vibe. You could sense the loss in every interaction, whether it was talked about or not. We walked around just wondering what the next interaction would be like, as most of the people we generally interact with, all share a love for Neil.

"Got home from NAMM only to hear more tragic news only a week or so later. I was in my office still decompressing from NAMM and organizing media from the trip and I got a call from a strange number in California. I wasn’t going to answer but I did at the last second. It was Sean’s husband, Thomas, calling to tell me that Sean had just passed away. It was one of the worst phone calls I’ve ever received, and it has taken its toll on all of us.

"Enter COVID-19… We have all felt the impact of this pandemic in one way or another, and it sent me spiralling to another level. I’m sure you can all relate. Literally, all of our drumming and industry friends started suffering right then, and continue to suffer today. Our sincere love and condolences to all who have lost a loved one due to this virus.

"So, our intention was to record a ton of these Neil Peart tribute videos during NAMM and after, but that’s just not what happened. Having said that, why not publish them now? We could think of no good reason to keep them private, so here you go…

"Thanks to all the guys who took a minute to talk with us about Neil, it was truly appreciated. Mr. Chip Ritter, Daniel Cece of Krosis, Davier Perez of The Mirage Theory, Will Dorsey of Body Count, Jeremy Colson of Steve Vai Band, Matt Thompson of King Diamond, Randy Black of Destruction, RVP of iMonolith (ex-Devin Townsend), Samus Paulicelli, and Ken Schalk of Candiria.

"Rest in Peace Neil and Sean. We will at some point be publishing another tribute to Sean Reinert, but not sure on the timing. As soon as all the guys we want to include have had the time to partake, we will make it happen."

Rest In Peace

Neil Peart: 9/12/1952 - 1/7/2020

Sean Reinert: 5/27/1971 - 1/24/2020