Members Of I AM MORBID And CARCASS Perform MOTÖRHEAD Classic "Back At The Funny Farm" For Slay At Home Fest (Video)

Metal Injection has shared a performance video for Motörhead's "Back At The Funny Farm", taken from Slay At Home Fest in support of Musicares / The Iggy Fund / NAMI / Cancer Research Institute.

The song is performed by:

David Vincent - bass, vocals (I Am Morbid / Vltimas)

Tom Draper - guitar (Carcass / Pounder)

Frank Godla - drums (Metal Injection)

Donate to the Slay At Home Fest here.

Since beginning the Slay At Home series one year ago as a personal mission to create an entertainment fundraiser to aid the music industry and charities, mastermind Frank Godla has helped raise over $200,000 in donations for various charities through the virtual concert platform. The finale aired on June 18 and 19 in support of four great causes; Musicares, The Iggy Fund, The Cancer Research Institute and National Alliance On Mental Illness.