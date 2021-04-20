Members Of LED ZEPPELIN, THE WHO, PINK FLOYD, And More Sign Letter Demanding Reform On Music Streaming Royalties

Led Zeppelin News is reporting that Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones have signed a letter demanding that UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, reforms the law on royalties paid from music streaming.

Other artists that have signed the letter include The Who's Roger Daltrey, King Crimson legend Robert Fripp, Peter Gabriel, David Gilmour (Pink Floyd), Dire Straits' Mark Knopfler, The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, and many more.

See the letter and list of signees below: