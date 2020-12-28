Members Of MÖTLEY CRÜE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, PAPA ROACH And More Featured In New Video Trailer For The Retaliators Horror Film

Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee, Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix, as well as members of Five Finger Death Punch, Escape The Fate, From Ashes To New, and The Hu, are featured in the new trailer for the upcoming horror film, The Retaliators.

The Retaliators is a horror-thriller film, starring Michael Lombardi (FX’s Rescue Me), Marc Menchaca (Ozark) and Joseph Gatt (Game Of Thrones) with special guest appearances by rock music’s biggest names and a soundtrack featuring Tommy Lee, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, The Hu, Ice Nine Kills, Escape The Fate, From Ashes To New and more. Written by Darren Geare and Jeff Allen Geare, the high-octane horror thriller is directed by Samuel Gonzalez Jr. and Bridget Smith.

Jacoby Shaddix, Papa Roach’s lead singer who makes his acting debut in a crucial role in the 2021 picture, stated: “When I heard about this film last year, I spoke to the creative team and I felt I had a vehicle to see if I could expand my range as an artist. Truly, I couldn’t have imagined how much I enjoyed this experience and can’t wait to find another film in the future.”