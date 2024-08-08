Members Of THE DOORS, THE POLICE, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS / STEELY DAN Confirmed For Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp; Counsellors Include VINNY APPICE, DEREK ST. HOLMES, BRITT LIGHTNING

Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp is excited to announce a brand new camp coming to you - The Masters of Rock: 2025, February 20-23, 2025 in Los Angeles, featuring Stewart Copeland of The Police, Robby Krieger of The Doors, Skunk Baxter of The Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan, and bassist extraordinaire Leland Sklar.

Immerse yourself in an unforgettable weekend that promises to ignite your passion for music and elevate your skills to new heights. Set against the backdrop of vibrant energy and timeless music, this exclusive camp offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to jam with these masters who are some of the greatest names in rock history. Beyond the masterclasses, Q&A with the rockstars, band rehearsals and jam sessions over four days, the Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp offers a holistic experience designed to foster creativity, collaboration, and camaraderie.

Campers will join bands led by a rockstar counsellor, rehearse with their musical heroes, and perform in front of audiences at legendary venues. The camp environment encourages participants to step out of their comfort zones, take risks, and develop their stage presence.

You will jam the top hits of The Police, The Doors, The Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan and more including:

The Police: "Message in a Bottle", "Roxanne", "Every Little Thing She Does is Magic", "Don’t Stand So Close to Me", "So Lonely", "Every Breath You Take", "King of Pain", "Can’t Stand Losing You", "Walking on the Moon".

The Doors: "Break On Through", "Love Her Madly", "Peace Frog", "People Are Strange", "Love Me Two Times", "LA Woman", "Light My Fire", "Hello I Love You", "Roadhouse Blues".

The Doobie Brothers: "Listen to the Music", "Long Train Runnin’", "Black Water", "What a Fool Believes", "China Grove", "Takin it to the Streets".

Steely Dan: "Reelin in the Years", "Do It Again", "Dirty Work".

Top hits played by Leland Sklar: "Fire and Rain" (James Taylor), "You’re No Good" (Linda Rondstat), "Running on Empty", "Doctor My Eyes", "Somebody’s Baby" (Jackson Browne), "You Can’t Hurry Love", "Another Day in Paradise", "In the Air Tonight", "Easy Lover" (Phil Collins), "It’s Too Late", "I Feel the Earth Move" (Carole King).

To cap off these surreal four days, you'll perform live in Hollywood on the Sunset Strip at the legendary Viper Room and Whisky A Go Go!

Your Rock Star Counselors will include:

Derek St. Holmes (Ted Nugent)

Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath, Dio)

Mike Kroeger (Nickelback)

Monte Pittman (Madonna, Ministry)

Janet Robin (Lindsey Buckingham)

Tommy Black (Scott Weiland)

Teddy Zig Zag (Guns N' Roses)

Jennifer Oberle (Sarah McLachlan)

Britt Lightning (Rock Camp Musical Director, Vixen)

Prior to camp, you'll have a call with musical director Britt Lightning to ensure you're placed in the perfect band. You'll receive a song list to start rehearsing, and before camp begins, you'll connect with your rockstar counselor and bandmates to prepare for your epic journey.

The Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp with Stewart Copeland, Robby Krieger, Skunk Baxter, and Leland Sklar is more than just a camp—it's a transformative journey that celebrates the spirit of rock 'n' roll. Whether you're an aspiring musician or a seasoned pro, this camp promises to be an unforgettable experience that will leave you with lasting memories, newfound skills, and a deeper connection to the music you love. Join us for a weekend of musical magic and make your rockstar dreams come true.

Spots are limited, so book now. To learn more about Rock Camp, check out "Rock Camp The Movie" streaming free on Amazon Prime or YouTube, or Rock Camp: The Podcast on your preferred listening platform.

Sign up here.