Members Of TRIUMPH, HONEYMOON SUITE, THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS, PLATINUM BLONDE And More Guest On Hockey Time Machine's Puck Rock Online Panel Discussion This Thursday

This Thursday, January 28th, Hockey Time Machine veers off-course a little with Puck Rock as they talk to some well known Canadian musicians about their passion for hockey. Joining moderator Kevin Shea and the team will be Rik Emmett of Triumph (pictured), Moe Berg of The Pursuit Of Happiness, Dave Betts of Honeymoon Suite, country legend Vince Gill, who joined The Eagles in 2017, Mark Holmes of Platinum Blonde, and Tara Slone of Joydrop and Rogers Hometown Hockey.

You can choose to watch the show this Thursday from 7:00pm - 8:30pm EST by following Hockey Time Machine on Facebook and a reminder will be sent to you, or you can watch via YouTube here.