On August 16, UK death metal titans Memoriam performed at the 2024 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival in Dinkelsbühl. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, courtesy of ARTE Concert.

Setlist:

"Onwards Into Battle"

"Surrounded (By Death)"

"All Is Lost"

"Total War"

"To The End"

"As Bridges Burn"

"Undefeated"