MEMORIAM - New Album Enters German Charts At #9!

Memoriam, fourth studio album, To The End, has just hit the German charts at #9!



The band states: "We are totally overjoyed with the news that our new album has entered the German national charts at Number 9 - it is absolutely incredible and a tribute to all the hard work that the guys at Reaper Entertainment have put into the albums release. It is the highest chart position that we have ever achieved and we would like to thank all our German friends, fans and followers that have supported us on this incredible journey. We hope to see you all soon when we can eventually get to play some shows in Germany. Thank you for your support. We appreciate it."





Marking the beginning of a second trilogy of albums, To The End serves as something of a prologue to the first three Memoriam albums. Working backwards and narrating the life story of the leader whose demise was depicted in the first trilogy, the lyrics on the album may play out in a fictional realm, but they incorporate inspiration from real life. A central theme of war is coloured with political fulminations and everyday experiences that combine to create a cohesive and enthralling chronicle.

The four-piece returned to producer, Russ Russell, for the recording of To The End. For the first time, the band demoed the songs and entered the studio with a new level of preparedness. Coupled with their close relationship with Russell, this created an environment that allowed for greater experimentation, as demonstrated by the diverse array of textures and sounds present on the nine tracks on the album.

From the earliest days of the band, they had their eye on the art Dan Seagrave (Benediction, Dismember, Hypocrisy, Suffocation etc) as an accompaniment to their music. Having created the artwork for the first three Memoriam albums, he has also created the cover for To The End.

"Onwards Into Battle" lyric video:

"Failure To Comply" lyric video:

Memoriam is:

Karl Willetts - vocals (ex-Bolt Thrower)

Frank Healy - bass (ex-Benediction)

Spike T Smith - drums (Sacrilege, Conflict, Killing Joke, The Damned)

Scott Fairfax - guitars (As The World Dies, ex-Benediction)

(Photo - Timm Sonnenschein)