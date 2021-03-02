MEMORIAM Singer Karl Willetts - “The Joy Of Life Through Death Metal”

When describing the theme of his latest piece of extreme metal, Memoriam vocalist Karl Willetts says that from where he sits, “it’s the joy of life through death metal.” The band’s upcoming fourth studio album, To The End, due for release on March 26th via Reaper Entertainment, is actually the first part of yet another trilogy. And during the COVID crisis, the former Bolt Thrower singer says, “we did a couple of shows early last year, then the whole world came to a grinding halt. We managed to fill that time successfully concentrating on writing our strongest album to date. The response to the singles we’ve released (streaming below) have been overwhelmingly positive. We are confident that this album is a good step forward for us.”

About him still attacking the microphone at his ripe age, he laughs! “Yeah, we’ve got all those formulas in place to make it work. Life with any band, when you first start out, it takes a few albums, a few years to gel. To get a feel for what you are trying to do, trying to create. And get all the right elements in place in order to achieve what you are trying to achieve. We’ve built on (2019’s) Requiem For Mankind, instead of making a carbon copy. We tried to push it a bit and try some different ideas. A variety of tones and textures…”

Marking the beginning of a second trilogy of albums, To The End serves as something of a prologue to the first three Memoriam albums. Working backwards and narrating the life story of the leader whose demise was depicted in the first trilogy, the lyrics on the album may play out in a fictional realm, but they incorporate inspiration from real life. A central theme of war is coloured with political fulminations and everyday experiences that combine to create a cohesive and enthralling chronicle.

The four-piece returned to producer, Russ Russell, for the recording of To The End. For the first time, the band demoed the songs and entered the studio with a new level of preparedness. Coupled with their close relationship with Russell, this created an environment that allowed for greater experimentation, as demonstrated by the diverse array of textures and sounds present on the nine tracks on the album.

From the earliest days of the band, they had their eye on the art Dan Seagrave (Benediction, Dismember, Hypocrisy, Suffocation etc) as an accompaniment to their music. Having created the artwork for the first three Memoriam albums, he has also created the cover for To The End.

Memoriam is:

Karl Willetts - vocals (ex-Bolt Thrower)

Frank Healy - bass (ex-Benediction)

Spike T Smith - drums (Sacrilege, Conflict, Killing Joke, The Damned)

Scott Fairfax - guitars (As The World Dies, ex-Benediction)





