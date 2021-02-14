Memories From SLASH's Snakepit Studio With TEDDY ZIG-ZAG And JOHNNY GRIPARIC In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

In ths clip from episode #7061​ of In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie, special guest Teddy Zig-Zag Andreadis defines himself as a B3 organist and reminds viewers of his experience with Carole King, Chuck Berry, Guns N' Roses, Alice Cooper as well as his collaboration with Roxie 77 for the album Peace, Love & Armageddon and Ryan Roxie's first official solo release, Imagine Your Reality. Don't miss Johnny Griparic's sudden and unexpected appearance and the stories of the great times at Slash's Snakepit Studio.

Ryan Roxie, Teddy Zig-Zag, and Johnny Griparic all played on Ain't Life Grand, the second album from Slash's Snakepit, released in 2000.