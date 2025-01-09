MEMPHIS MAY FIRE Share Video For New Single "Overdose"

Memphis May Fire - Matty Mullins (vocals), Kellen McGregor (guitar), Cory Elder (bass), and Jake Garland (drums) - spent much of 2024 dropping brand new singles, each of which was more incendiary than the next. At the end of the year, they announced their new album Shapeshifter, which arrives March 28 via longtime label Rise Records.

They have just shared the video for the new song "Overdose." It features a guest appearance from Blindside vocalist Christian Lindskog. Watch it below.

"'Overdose' is about the intoxicating nature of extremes — how easy it is to get addicted to the highs of life, no matter the consequences," Mullins explains. "It's a song for anyone who's ever pushed boundaries too far, chased the rush, and grappled with the fallout. Christian Lindskog has always been a bucket list guest vocalist for me and it's an absolute honor to have his iconic style gracing this track."

Shapeshifter, out March 28 via Rise Records, is available to pre-order here.

Shapeshifter tracklisting:

"Chaotic"

"Infection"

"Overdose"

"Paralyzed"

"Hell Is Empty"

"Necessary Evil"

"The Other Side"

"Shapeshifter"

"Versus"