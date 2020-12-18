MERCURY CIRCLE Feat. CHILDREN OF BODOM, SWALLOW THE SUN Members Release "Our Funeral (Like Xmas)" Single And Music Video

Following their debut EP The Dawn Of Vitriol, released on August 14 via Noble Demon, today Mercury Circle unleashes a brand new video for the track, "Our Funeral (Like Xmas)" (get the single here), a song exclusively featured on Noble Demonic Metal - Chapter 1, a brand new label sampler by Noble Demon, celebrating its first anniversary (available here).

Featuring members of Swallow The Sun and Children Of Bodom, Mercury Circle is creating a diverse offering of atmospheric and dark music where the songs differ wildly in expression and sonic aesthetics, establishing their very own kind of "New Doom". While the band is working on their upcoming full length record right now (to be released in early 2021), they felt the need to take a break from the album sessions and to release something different, as Jaani Peuhu explains:

"Although I’m not a fan of Xmas songs, I found myself with the perfect opportunity to write one in the midst of everything going on in the world today. In parts, 2020 felt almost apocalyptic. Sadly, Christmas is the busiest day of the year for police, ambulances and paramedics in Finland and I’m afraid that this year might break all the records of domestic violence and suicide cases because of the pandemic. But since 2020 has already turned so much on its head, there’s hoping this year’s outlook on the holidays could prove me positively wrong. Compared to the heavy and dark sound of upcoming debut album, "Our Funeral (Like Xmas)" is the most uplifting song we have ever created. We wanted to take a groovier and happier approach to the music while the lyrics stayed on the gloomier side. We hope you enjoy it! Happy Holidays!"- Jaani, Jussi, Ande, Jaska and Juppe

Watch the video for "Our Funeral (Like Xmas)" below:

Mercury Circle are:

Jaani Peuhu - Vocals, Guitars, Synths (Iconcrash, Swallow The Sun, Hallatar)

Jussi Hämäläinen - Guitars, Synths, Backing vocals (Hanging Garden, The Chant)

Juppe Sutela - Guitars (To/Die/For)

Ande Kiiski - Bass (Sleep Of Monsters, Rytmihäiriö)

Jaska Raatikainen - Drums (Children of Bodom)

(Photo - Laureline Tilkin)