MERCYFUL FATE Announce 2022 UK / European Tour Dates

Danish metal legends, Mercyful Fate, have announced a string of UK / European tour dates, stating: "The Sabbath comes to you across EU, UK, and US. Be ready and wait for the sound of the demon bell."

Current dates kick off on June 2 in Hannover, Germany, and conclude with an appearance at the Psycho Las Vegas festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21.

Tour dates:

June

2 - Expo Plaza - Hannover, Germany (with Volbeat)

4 - Mystic Festival - Gdańsk, Poland

10 - Sweden Rock - Sölvesborg, Sweden

14 - Wuhlheide - Berlin, Germany (with Volbeat)

16 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

18 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark

24 - Rock The Castle - Verona, Italy

26 - Hellfest Open Air Festival - Clisson, France

July

1 - Rock Fest Barcelona - Barcelona, Spain

2 - Tuska Open Air - Helsinki, Finland

22 - Hills Of Rock - Plovdiv, Bulgaria

24 - Artmania Festival - Sibiu, Romania

28 - Fezen Festival - Székesfehérvár, Hungary

29 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia

August

4 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

6 - Beyond The Gates - Bergen, Norway

11 - Brutal Assault - Jaromer, Czech Republic

13 - Bloodstock Open Air - Derbyshire, UK

21 - Psycho Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

