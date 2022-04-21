MERCYFUL FATE Announce 2022 UK / European Tour Dates
April 21, 2022, 22 minutes ago
Danish metal legends, Mercyful Fate, have announced a string of UK / European tour dates, stating: "The Sabbath comes to you across EU, UK, and US. Be ready and wait for the sound of the demon bell."
Current dates kick off on June 2 in Hannover, Germany, and conclude with an appearance at the Psycho Las Vegas festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21.
Tour dates:
June
2 - Expo Plaza - Hannover, Germany (with Volbeat)
4 - Mystic Festival - Gdańsk, Poland
10 - Sweden Rock - Sölvesborg, Sweden
14 - Wuhlheide - Berlin, Germany (with Volbeat)
16 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium
18 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark
24 - Rock The Castle - Verona, Italy
26 - Hellfest Open Air Festival - Clisson, France
July
1 - Rock Fest Barcelona - Barcelona, Spain
2 - Tuska Open Air - Helsinki, Finland
22 - Hills Of Rock - Plovdiv, Bulgaria
24 - Artmania Festival - Sibiu, Romania
28 - Fezen Festival - Székesfehérvár, Hungary
29 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia
August
4 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
6 - Beyond The Gates - Bergen, Norway
11 - Brutal Assault - Jaromer, Czech Republic
13 - Bloodstock Open Air - Derbyshire, UK
21 - Psycho Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV
(Photo - MercyfulFateCoven.com)